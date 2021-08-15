Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $216,331.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.