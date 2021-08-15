M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

MHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MHO opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

