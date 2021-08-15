Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.30). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

MSGE opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

