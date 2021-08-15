MAI Capital Management Acquires 283 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

