MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,732 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

