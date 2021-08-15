MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 992 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $120,218,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $215.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $112.21 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.16.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

