MAI Capital Management Sells 113 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $178.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

