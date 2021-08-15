MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
WPM stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
