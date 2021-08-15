MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

