Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Maison Luxe has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

