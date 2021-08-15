Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJWL remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,060,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.