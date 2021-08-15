MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 160.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 435,141 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 34.0% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.