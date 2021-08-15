Maloney Tahmineh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) General Counsel Maloney Tahmineh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katapult stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $15,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

