Manuel Kadre Buys 6,661 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $748,106,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $72,376,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $27,767,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,740,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

