Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,170. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

