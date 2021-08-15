Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

MFC opened at C$25.46 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.39.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

