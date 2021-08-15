MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.10 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

