Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

