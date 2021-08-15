Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

