Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

