Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.
SNY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
