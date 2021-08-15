Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

