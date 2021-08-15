Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE MKFG opened at $9.43 on Friday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Several brokerages have commented on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

