Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,956,000 after acquiring an additional 882,015 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 75.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.