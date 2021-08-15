Mary Ann Tocio Sells 10,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BFAM opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 403.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

