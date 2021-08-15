Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 730 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16.

On Friday, June 11th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84.

NYSE VCRA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

