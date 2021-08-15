Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

