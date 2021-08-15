Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.80.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.