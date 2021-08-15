Mask Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57.97 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00014226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $109.91 million and $57.97 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,783,644 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

