MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Billings Capital Management LLC

Billings Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,880 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 13.3% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of MasTec by 18.9% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of MasTec by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

