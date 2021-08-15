MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 557,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.69. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.