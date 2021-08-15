Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 1,356.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,167,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,735,633. Max Sound has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

