Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $14.50. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 4,382 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

