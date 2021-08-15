McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. 1,663,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

