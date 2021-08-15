MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get MediWound alerts:

MDWD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediWound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. Analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.