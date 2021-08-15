Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

