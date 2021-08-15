Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. HSBC cut Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.