Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 82.5% in July

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.