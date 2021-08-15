Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 324,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

