Method Finance (MTHD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 98.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $142,062.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,170,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

