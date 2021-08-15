MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

