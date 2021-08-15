MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
NYSE CIF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.