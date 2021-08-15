MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE CIF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.