Michael L. Levitz Acquires 2,850 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ANIK opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.