Michael L. Levitz Acquires 2,850 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANIK opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

