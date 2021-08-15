MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $497,153.45 and $13.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001943 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072711 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

