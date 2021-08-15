MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $496,776.82 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $496,776.82 and $11.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001894 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006359 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00072222 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

