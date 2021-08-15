Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $292.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

