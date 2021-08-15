Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,117 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

