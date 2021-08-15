Millennium Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $898.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 44.21%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

