Millennium Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,983 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

