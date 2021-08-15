Millennium Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

