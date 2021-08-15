Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,096 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tredegar by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tredegar by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.