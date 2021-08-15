Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

