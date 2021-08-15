Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,151 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

